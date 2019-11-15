Zacks: Analysts Anticipate FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $150.00 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) will announce sales of $150.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for FormFactor’s earnings. FormFactor posted sales of $140.89 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FormFactor will report full year sales of $560.80 million for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $598.77 million, with estimates ranging from $590.00 million to $611.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for FormFactor.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $140.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.54 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 19.18%. FormFactor’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FORM shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $24.00 target price on FormFactor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FormFactor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $425,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 376,599 shares in the company, valued at $6,413,480.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total transaction of $51,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,035 shares of company stock valued at $2,400,373 in the last 90 days. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 343.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in FormFactor in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in FormFactor in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in FormFactor in the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FormFactor by 10.7% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 9,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FORM opened at $22.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.14. FormFactor has a 12 month low of $12.72 and a 12 month high of $23.00.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

