Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Analysts expect AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) to report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AngioDynamics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is $0.01. AngioDynamics posted earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 90.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, January 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AngioDynamics will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AngioDynamics.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $66.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.74 million. AngioDynamics had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ANGO shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of AngioDynamics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of AngioDynamics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. AngioDynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

In other AngioDynamics news, CEO James C. Clemmer acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.19 per share, for a total transaction of $212,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 260,418 shares in the company, valued at $3,695,331.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,860,071 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $115,384,000 after purchasing an additional 36,718 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 40.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,773,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $74,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,847 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,179,665 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $23,228,000 after purchasing an additional 11,387 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 0.8% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 651,319 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 27.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 607,751 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,967,000 after purchasing an additional 129,497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGO traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.44. 225,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,220. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.55 million, a PE ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.53. AngioDynamics has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $25.48.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AngioDynamics (ANGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.