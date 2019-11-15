Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $373.90 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) to announce $373.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Air Transport Services Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $384.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $363.40 million. Air Transport Services Group posted sales of $280.78 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will report full year sales of $1.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Air Transport Services Group.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $366.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.72 million. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 21.41%. Air Transport Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 78.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ATSG shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

Shares of Air Transport Services Group stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 643,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.93. Air Transport Services Group has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $25.82.

In related news, CFO Quint O. Turner sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $209,610.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,427,804.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider W Joseph Payne sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $98,943.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,381 shares in the company, valued at $3,414,246.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,164 shares of company stock worth $719,078 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATSG. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its position in Air Transport Services Group by 294.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Air Transport Services Group by 1,773.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Air Transport Services Group by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

