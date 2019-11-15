Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.28.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on YELP shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Yelp in a research report on Friday, November 8th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yelp in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of Yelp in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush set a $38.00 price target on Yelp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yelp in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,407,793 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $116,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,745 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,075,596 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $105,124,000 after purchasing an additional 68,669 shares during the period. Soma Equity Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 2,075,000 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $70,924,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,444,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 733,237 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $25,062,000 after purchasing an additional 35,574 shares during the period. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:YELP opened at $34.27 on Friday. Yelp has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $40.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.17.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

