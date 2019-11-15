Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) Cut to “Neutral” at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $31.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $28.00.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Wright Medical Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wright Medical Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wright Medical Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Wright Medical Group from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Wright Medical Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.81.

WMGI stock opened at $29.39 on Monday. Wright Medical Group has a 52 week low of $19.04 and a 52 week high of $32.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 325.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMGI. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Wright Medical Group by 34.9% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Wright Medical Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Wright Medical Group by 13,009.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,884 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Wright Medical Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Wright Medical Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000.

About Wright Medical Group

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

