Wrap Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:WRTC) Major Shareholder Scot Cohen Acquires 25,000 Shares

Wrap Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:WRTC) major shareholder Scot Cohen bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.35 per share, for a total transaction of $108,750.00. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Scot Cohen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 13th, Scot Cohen bought 5,000 shares of Wrap Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.17 per share, for a total transaction of $20,850.00.

OTCMKTS WRTC traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $4.35. 274,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,920. Wrap Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $8.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.67 and a 200-day moving average of $5.03.

Wrap Technologies (OTCMKTS:WRTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wrap Technologies by 294.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 8,231 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Wrap Technologies by 179.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 7,436 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Wrap Technologies in the second quarter valued at $83,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wrap Technologies in the second quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Wrap Technologies by 85.7% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 9,923 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wrap Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th.

Wrap Technologies Company Profile

Wrap Technologies, Inc develops security products for law enforcement and security personnel. It develops BolaWrap, a hand-held remote restraint device to control an individual or impede flight by targeting and wrapping an individual's legs. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

