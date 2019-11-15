Workiva (NYSE:WK) Coverage Initiated at Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Workiva (NYSE:WK) in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.88% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Workiva in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Workiva from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Workiva to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Workiva currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.20.

WK stock traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,147. Workiva has a 12 month low of $31.83 and a 12 month high of $64.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.03.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.24. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 208.31% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $74.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Workiva will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Workiva by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,606 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Workiva by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Workiva by 541.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 462 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Workiva by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Workiva by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 6,904 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.07% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

