Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) Short Interest Update

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 703,700 shares, a decline of 28.4% from the September 30th total of 983,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 257,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of WWD opened at $113.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.90 and a 200 day moving average of $109.74. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a fifty-two week low of $68.40 and a fifty-two week high of $119.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $0.162 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.88%.

In other news, CFO Robert F. Weber, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.32, for a total transaction of $1,083,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,959,420.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WWD. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 281.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Motco purchased a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. 74.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WWD shares. Wood & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Barrington Research set a $119.00 price objective on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.75.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

