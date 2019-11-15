Williams-Sonoma Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 2,479 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 811% compared to the average volume of 272 put options.

Williams-Sonoma stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.16. 494,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,448. Williams-Sonoma has a 12-month low of $45.01 and a 12-month high of $73.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.64.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 33.89%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 43.05%.

Several brokerages recently commented on WSM. Citigroup set a $70.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $76.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.91.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 35,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $2,469,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 411,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,065,030.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex Bellos sold 4,820 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $314,505.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,177 shares in the company, valued at $533,549.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at about $233,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Thomas Story & Son LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.5% in the second quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 109,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 10.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,339,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $87,052,000 after purchasing an additional 123,981 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at about $225,000.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

