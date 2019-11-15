William S. Creekmuir Purchases 2,750 Shares of Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) Stock

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) Director William S. Creekmuir bought 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.78 per share, with a total value of $48,895.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,388.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of FLXS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.38. The company had a trading volume of 202 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,935. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.03. The stock has a market cap of $143.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 450.75 and a beta of 1.57. Flexsteel Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.98 and a 52 week high of $25.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $100.21 million during the quarter. Flexsteel Industries had a positive return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 5.66%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 195,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Flexsteel Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,898,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Flexsteel Industries by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its position in Flexsteel Industries by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 261,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 98,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Flexsteel Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $578,000. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Flexsteel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Flexsteel Industries Company Profile

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, and markets residential and contract upholstered and wood furniture products in the United States. It offers its products for use in home, hotel, healthcare, recreational vehicle, marine, and office applications. The company distributes its products through its sales force and independent representatives.

