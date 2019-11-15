Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc (NYSE:WAIR) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in shares of Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc (NYSE:WAIR) by 47.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 17,551 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Wesco Aircraft were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WAIR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Wesco Aircraft by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 226,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 10,357 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Wesco Aircraft in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Wesco Aircraft in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Wesco Aircraft by 4.3% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 97,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in Wesco Aircraft in the second quarter valued at approximately $361,000. 87.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WAIR opened at $10.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $7.38 and a 52-week high of $11.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.42.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Wesco Aircraft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.75 to $11.05 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Wesco Aircraft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of Wesco Aircraft in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wesco Aircraft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

Wesco Aircraft Company Profile

Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc distributes aerospace products and provides supply chain management services to the aerospace industry in North America and internationally. Its services include distribution, supplier relationships management, quality assurance, kitting, just-in-time delivery, chemical management, third-party logistics or fourth-party logistics program, and point-of-use inventory management.

