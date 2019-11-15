WePower (WPR) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.82 Million

WePower (CURRENCY:WPR) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 15th. One WePower token can currently be purchased for about $0.0073 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular exchanges including Liqui, Binance, Kucoin and IDEX. Over the last week, WePower has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. WePower has a market capitalization of $4.44 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of WePower was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011787 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00241081 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.92 or 0.01457900 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000851 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00035592 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00142755 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000090 BTC.

WePower Token Profile

WePower’s total supply is 745,248,183 tokens and its circulating supply is 608,221,473 tokens. The official website for WePower is wepower.network . The Reddit community for WePower is /r/WePowerNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WePower’s official Twitter account is @WePowerN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling WePower

WePower can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bitbns, Huobi, IDEX, Binance, Liqui, Kucoin, DDEX and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WePower directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WePower should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WePower using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

