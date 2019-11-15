Wells Fargo & Co Trims Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Target Price to $96.00

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Co from $100.00 to $96.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Duke Energy to $90.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.44.

Shares of DUK opened at $88.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.07. Duke Energy has a 52 week low of $82.46 and a 52 week high of $97.37.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.08%.

In other news, EVP Douglas F. Esamann sold 4,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total value of $409,509.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,982,901.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total value of $154,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,325.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,802 shares of company stock valued at $2,443,654. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 66.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 168,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,856,000 after purchasing an additional 67,306 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 869.5% in the second quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 287,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 16.7% in the third quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 8.7% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

