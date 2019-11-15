Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The information services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $467.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.84 million. Weibo had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS.

WB stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.55. The company had a trading volume of 4,577,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,192,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.81 and a 200 day moving average of $46.35. Weibo has a 12 month low of $34.26 and a 12 month high of $74.68.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Barclays set a $55.00 price target on shares of Weibo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Nomura set a $48.00 target price on shares of Weibo and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Weibo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Weibo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.73.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

