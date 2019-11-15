Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Mondelez International (MDLZ)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ: MDLZ) recently:

11/13/2019 – Mondelez International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

11/4/2019 – Mondelez International was given a new $56.00 price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/2/2019 – Mondelez International was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/31/2019 – Mondelez International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock.

10/16/2019 – Mondelez International is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock.

10/16/2019 – Mondelez International was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

MDLZ stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.82. 4,932,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,505,046. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $74.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.79. Mondelez International Inc has a 1 year low of $38.78 and a 1 year high of $56.72.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 15.42%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 40,377 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $2,288,568.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,137 shares in the company, valued at $6,355,925.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 2,667.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,338,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,739,000 after purchasing an additional 14,784,178 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 825.1% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,798,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,346,000 after purchasing an additional 6,955,639 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,978,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027,963 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 28.6% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,156,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036,589 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 40.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,355,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,400 shares during the period. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

