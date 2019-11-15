Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for EPR Properties (EPR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR) recently:

11/4/2019 – EPR Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “EPR Properties is specialty real estate investment trust that invests in three primary segments: Entertainment, Recreation and Education. Its properties include megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, and destination recreational and specialty properties. EPR Properties is based in Kansas City, Missouri. “

11/1/2019 – EPR Properties was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/31/2019 – EPR Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $87.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “EPR Properties is specialty real estate investment trust that invests in three primary segments: Entertainment, Recreation and Education. Its properties include megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, and destination recreational and specialty properties. EPR Properties is based in Kansas City, Missouri. “

10/29/2019 – EPR Properties was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

Shares of EPR Properties stock traded up $0.87 on Friday, reaching $73.68. 33,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,611. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.81 and its 200-day moving average is $76.93. EPR Properties has a one year low of $62.75 and a one year high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.47.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $4.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 73.77%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 22,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,084,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,235,000 after purchasing an additional 96,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 82.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

