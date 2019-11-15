Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Ubiquiti (UI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Ubiquiti (NYSE: UI):

11/11/2019 – Ubiquiti was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/11/2019 – Ubiquiti had its price target raised by analysts at BWS Financial from $150.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/11/2019 – Ubiquiti had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $100.00 to $145.00.

10/28/2019 – Ubiquiti was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ubiquiti boasts a proprietary network communication platform that is well equipped to meet end-market customer needs. It remains committed toward reducing operational costs by using a self-sustaining mechanism for rapid product support. It is witnessing impressive growth momentum in the UniFi product family in recent times. The company expects its resilient business model to contribute significantly toward its growth momentum in the coming quarters. However, potential impact of tariffs imposed on certain products imported into the United States from China remains a cause of concern. Ubiquiti is exposed to geopolitical instability on account of its geographically diverse scale of operations. Longer operating histories, larger customer bases and significantly greater resources of competitors add to the company’s woes.”

10/9/2019 – Ubiquiti is now covered by analysts at BWS Financial. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/5/2019 – Ubiquiti was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

UI stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $188.31. 249,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.33. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.08 and a 12 month high of $188.25.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $323.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.95 million. Ubiquiti had a return on equity of 841.80% and a net margin of 27.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

In other Ubiquiti news, Director Ronald Sege sold 6,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.24, for a total transaction of $1,181,134.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,134.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 86.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the 3rd quarter worth $14,779,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the 3rd quarter worth $13,070,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the 3rd quarter worth $8,937,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the 3rd quarter worth $7,106,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the 3rd quarter worth $4,293,000. 19.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers worldwide. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

