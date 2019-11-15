Wedbush Reaffirms Buy Rating for Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Wedbush in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LQDA. Zacks Investment Research cut Liquidia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Liquidia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Liquidia Technologies alerts:

Liquidia Technologies stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,515. Liquidia Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $27.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.59.

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.20). Equities analysts predict that Liquidia Technologies will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Liquidia Technologies news, SVP Timothy Albury sold 6,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $40,572.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 113.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia Technologies during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 191.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia Technologies during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 78.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 13,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.82% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Technologies Company Profile

Liquidia Technologies, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.