Wedbush Cuts Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) Price Target to $32.00

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) had its price target cut by Wedbush from $43.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Avrobio’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($2.52) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.86) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.39) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.78) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.85) EPS.

AVRO has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avrobio from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Avrobio in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Avrobio in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Avrobio in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avrobio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.35.

Shares of NASDAQ AVRO opened at $13.05 on Monday. Avrobio has a twelve month low of $11.85 and a twelve month high of $29.41. The firm has a market cap of $341.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.42 and a 200 day moving average of $16.99.

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.02. Equities research analysts predict that Avrobio will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVRO. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Avrobio during the 2nd quarter valued at $336,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Avrobio during the 2nd quarter valued at $976,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Avrobio by 160.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 15,114 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Avrobio by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,448,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,244,000 after acquiring an additional 223,675 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Avrobio by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 12,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

