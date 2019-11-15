Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Reaches New 1-Year High at $179.31

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $179.31 and last traded at $179.31, with a volume of 112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $177.56.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $171.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 0.80.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The construction company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter. Watsco had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th.

About Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

