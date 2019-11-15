Walter J. Haas Sells 37,290 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) major shareholder Walter J. Haas sold 37,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $632,438.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Walter J. Haas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 11th, Walter J. Haas sold 22,321 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $380,796.26.

On Friday, November 8th, Walter J. Haas sold 50,749 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $867,807.90.

NYSE LEVI traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $17.18. 496,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,508. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.37. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 6.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, October 5th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 5.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,161 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 5.0% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 51,319 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 78.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,204 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.43.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

