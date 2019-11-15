Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Raised to $141.00 at Imperial Capital

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its target price increased by Imperial Capital from $139.00 to $141.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $152.52.

Shares of DIS traded down $2.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $144.67. The stock had a trading volume of 12,267,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,199,694. The firm has a market cap of $260.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $100.35 and a 52 week high of $150.63.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $19.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $596,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,435,371. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $642,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,897,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 3.6% in the second quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 105,566 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $14,741,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 85,792 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,980,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.4% in the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 162,075 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $22,632,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 3.6% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 22,398 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.7% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,414 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

