Walgreens Boots Alliance Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:WBA)

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 149,291 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,099% compared to the average volume of 12,453 call options.

WBA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.35.

In other news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 234,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $14,801,861.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 360.0% in the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter worth $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter worth $31,000. First Interstate Bank lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 228.1% during the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 607 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth $38,000. 60.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WBA traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.17. 298,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,363,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.73. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12-month low of $49.03 and a 12-month high of $86.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.72. The company has a market cap of $55.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.87.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.02. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The business had revenue of $33.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.458 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.55%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

