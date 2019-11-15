Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Given a €22.50 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) has been given a €22.50 ($26.16) price objective by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s target price suggests a potential upside of 38.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Warburg Research set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of WAC stock remained flat at $€16.30 ($18.95) during trading on Tuesday. 201,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,813. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €15.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is €18.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.92. Wacker Neuson has a twelve month low of €14.12 ($16.42) and a twelve month high of €23.10 ($26.86).

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

