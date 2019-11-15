Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Evercore ISI

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Evercore ISI in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $32.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Vistra Energy from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vistra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Vistra Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Vistra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Vistra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

Shares of VST stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.34. 10,233,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,192,017. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.73. Vistra Energy has a 12-month low of $20.83 and a 12-month high of $27.96. The stock has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,317.00, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.64). Vistra Energy had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Vistra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vistra Energy will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VST. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vistra Energy by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,925,000 after acquiring an additional 89,962 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Vistra Energy by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 49,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares during the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vistra Energy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 164,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in Vistra Energy by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 80,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vistra Energy by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 110,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter.

Vistra Energy Company Profile

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

