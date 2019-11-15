Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Downgraded to Market Perform at William Blair

William Blair lowered shares of Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Vistagen Therapeutics’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

VTGN has been the subject of several other research reports. Maxim Group set a $4.00 price target on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vistagen Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $0.70 price target on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.35.

Shares of NASDAQ VTGN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.29. 1,583,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,948. Vistagen Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average of $0.83.

Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vistagen Therapeutics will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Vistagen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Vistagen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vistagen Therapeutics by 326.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 132,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 101,308 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Vistagen Therapeutics by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vistagen Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,196,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 35,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Vistagen Therapeutics Company Profile

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder.

