Virgin Australia (OTCMKTS:VBHLF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Virgin Australia (OTCMKTS:VBHLF) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of Virgin Australia stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.10. 2,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,675. Virgin Australia has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.15.

Virgin Australia Company Profile

Virgin Australia Holdings Limited engages in the operation of domestic and international passenger and cargo airline business in Australia. The company operates through Virgin Australia Domestic, Virgin Australia International, Velocity, and Tigerair Australia segments. Its aircraft flies to domestic destinations, including regional network, charter, and cargo operations; and international destinations comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Tasman, Pacific Island, and South East Asian flying, as well as international cargo operations.

