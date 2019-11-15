Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.23), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $47.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.40 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Village Farms International stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,008,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,583. The stock has a market cap of $400.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.46. Village Farms International has a 12-month low of $2.93 and a 12-month high of $18.10.

Several research firms have commented on VFF. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Village Farms International in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Village Farms International in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Village Farms International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $29.00 price target on shares of Village Farms International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.

