Victrex’s (VCT) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Victrex (LON:VCT) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

VCT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Victrex to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 2,255 ($29.47) to GBX 2,125 ($27.77) in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays raised shares of Victrex to an equal weight rating and set a GBX 2,020 ($26.39) price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,269.50 ($29.66).

Get Victrex alerts:

VCT stock traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,356 ($30.79). 123,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,177. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,183.24 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,113.49. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.49. Victrex has a 52-week low of GBX 1,813.68 ($23.70) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,720 ($35.54).

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company offers VICTREX PEEK polymer materials; and biomaterial solutions for use in spine, ortho, dental, trauma, knee, cardiovascular, and orthopedic applications. It also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

Further Reading: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Victrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.