VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.07.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised VF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of VF in a research report on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded VF from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of VF in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target (up previously from $104.00) on shares of VF in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

In other news, VP Curtis A. Holtz sold 40,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $3,330,249.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 64,803 shares in the company, valued at $5,394,849.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Carucci acquired 2,000 shares of VF stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.93 per share, with a total value of $157,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 64,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,109,217.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,021 shares of company stock worth $7,194,376. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of VF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of VF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of VF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VFC opened at $85.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.85. The company has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.17. VF has a 52-week low of $67.18 and a 52-week high of $96.20.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. VF had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 32.04%. VF’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that VF will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This is an increase from VF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. VF’s payout ratio is 45.50%.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

