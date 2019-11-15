Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Reduces Holdings in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,868 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 967 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 247.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,685,728 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $461,586,000 after acquiring an additional 8,322,388 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in eBay by 1,128.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,368,581 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $449,059,000 after purchasing an additional 10,443,045 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in eBay by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,079,108 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $437,625,000 after purchasing an additional 53,488 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its stake in eBay by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 10,680,122 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $421,864,000 after purchasing an additional 160,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindsell Train Ltd raised its stake in eBay by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 10,218,600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $398,321,000 after purchasing an additional 43,700 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.30. The company had a trading volume of 112,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,987,250. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.66. eBay Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.01 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 44.15% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

In related news, CEO Devin Wenig sold 10,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $398,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,022,419 shares in the company, valued at $40,753,621.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on EBAY. BidaskClub downgraded eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on eBay to $47.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on eBay from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded eBay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Macquarie set a $44.00 price objective on eBay and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.46.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

