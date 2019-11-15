Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Invests $372,000 in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,602,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,188,000 after buying an additional 590,622 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,107,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,855,000 after buying an additional 291,366 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 376,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,274,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 141,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,820,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Timber Hill LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Timber Hill LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,846,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $223.55. The company had a trading volume of 76,219 shares. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 52 week low of $123.69 and a 52 week high of $183.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.37.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

