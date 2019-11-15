Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,821 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Lennar during the third quarter worth $42,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the third quarter valued at $56,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 183.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,256 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 244.4% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 79.2% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Irving Bolotin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total value of $294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,866,658.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $1,120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,954,819. 8.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LEN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.78. The stock had a trading volume of 734,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,434,877. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.16 and its 200 day moving average is $52.81. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $37.29 and a 12-month high of $62.63. The company has a current ratio of 14.19, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The construction company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.27. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 17th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.52%.

LEN has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Lennar in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Lennar from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Lennar in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Lennar from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Lennar from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.89.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

