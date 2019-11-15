Vermillion (NASDAQ:VRML) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Vermillion, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRML)’s share price rose 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.76 and last traded at $0.65, approximately 12,587 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 336,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.

The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.79.

Get Vermillion alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vermillion by 150.9% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 75,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 45,261 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Vermillion by 35.1% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 174,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 45,455 shares during the period. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vermillion during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vermillion during the second quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vermillion during the third quarter worth about $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.17% of the company’s stock.

Vermillion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women primarily in the United States. The company's diagnostic tests include OVA1, a blood test for the pre-surgical identification of women who are at high risk of having a malignant ovarian tumor; and Overa, a multivariate index assay second generation test to determine the malignancy of ovarian cancer in women.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Vermillion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermillion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.