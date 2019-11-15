Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

VRNT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VRNT traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.64. The company had a trading volume of 7,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06. Verint Systems has a twelve month low of $39.96 and a twelve month high of $63.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.44.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $331.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.56 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verint Systems will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

Recommended Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.