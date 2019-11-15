VeriCoin (VRC) Hits Market Cap of $1.05 Million

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. During the last week, VeriCoin has traded 10% higher against the dollar. VeriCoin has a total market cap of $1.05 million and $6,781.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeriCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0327 or 0.00000386 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, Poloniex, Bittrex and Livecoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VeriCoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00046599 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00091086 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00001155 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000924 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00067880 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8,582.72 or 1.01152470 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000364 BTC.

About VeriCoin

VeriCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 7th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 32,244,407 coins. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info . The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com

VeriCoin Coin Trading

VeriCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, CoinEgg, Livecoin, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Bleutrade and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VeriCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.