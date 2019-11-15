VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON) Short Interest Update

VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, a drop of 63.5% from the September 30th total of 6,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,544,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:VEON opened at $2.42 on Friday. VEON has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.57.

Get VEON alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VEON. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in VEON by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 219,193 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 17,387 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in VEON in the 2nd quarter valued at $615,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in VEON in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,680,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in VEON by 381.7% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,684,692 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in VEON in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,801,000. Institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VEON. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of VEON in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Sberbank CIB lowered VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. BidaskClub upgraded VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.19.

About VEON

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.