Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,964 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VTR opened at $58.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.17. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.52 and a 52 week high of $75.40.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $983.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.43 million. Ventas had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 4.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VTR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ventas from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Ventas to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.58.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

