Veltyco Group (LON:VLTY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.60

Shares of Veltyco Group PLC (LON:VLTY) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.60 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.88 ($0.02), with a volume of 264307 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.63 ($0.05).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.92, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $3.09 million and a PE ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3.42.

About Veltyco Group (LON:VLTY)

Veltyco Group PLC engages in marketing and promoting gaming Websites, lottery, and online financial trading operations in British Virgin Islands, EU countries, and other Non-EU countries. It focuses on generating marketing leads and entering into marketing contracts for various activities of its partners in sports betting, casinos, poker games, lottery, and online financial trading.

