Vapotherm Inc (NYSE:VAPO) CEO Buys $94,800.00 in Stock

Vapotherm Inc (NYSE:VAPO) CEO Joseph Army purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.48 per share, for a total transaction of $94,800.00.

Joseph Army also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 4th, Joseph Army purchased 10,000 shares of Vapotherm stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00.

NYSE:VAPO traded up $1.15 on Friday, hitting $10.46. 12,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,451. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Vapotherm Inc has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $24.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.82. The company has a market cap of $196.26 million and a PE ratio of -0.76.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.11. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 107.95% and a negative net margin of 110.06%. The company had revenue of $10.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Vapotherm Inc will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. ValuEngine raised Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Vapotherm from $26.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Vapotherm during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 234.2% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 125,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 87,964 shares in the last quarter. Arnhold LLC grew its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 10,012 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Vapotherm in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,404,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,302,000 after buying an additional 158,155 shares in the last quarter. 51.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

