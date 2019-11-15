Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $180.05

Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $180.05 and last traded at $180.05, with a volume of 93299 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $177.82.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $171.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.53.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 698,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,534,000 after buying an additional 31,901 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 596,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,079,000 after buying an additional 9,580 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 377,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,685,000 after buying an additional 8,880 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 327,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,935,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 158,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,490,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

See Also: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.