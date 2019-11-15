Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 58,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 11,233 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,622,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,982,000 after acquiring an additional 48,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 588,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,367,000 after acquiring an additional 15,833 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $52.03 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $44.06 and a 52 week high of $52.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.19.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

