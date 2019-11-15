ValuEngine Upgrades Konami (OTCMKTS:KNMCY) to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Konami (OTCMKTS:KNMCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Konami from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of KNMCY stock traded up $1.09 on Monday, hitting $42.90. The stock had a trading volume of 529 shares, compared to its average volume of 175. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.73 and its 200-day moving average is $45.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.93. Konami has a 52-week low of $39.74 and a 52-week high of $48.33.

Konami Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the digital entertainment business. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Health & Fitness, Gaming & Systems, and Pachislot & Pachinko Machines. The Digital Entertainment segment manufactures and sells digital content and related products, including mobile games, arcade games, card games, and computer and video games.

