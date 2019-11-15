ValuEngine Lowers Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Pan American Silver from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Pan American Silver from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Pan American Silver presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.53.

PAAS traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.41. 2,255,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,724,405. Pan American Silver has a 12-month low of $10.26 and a 12-month high of $19.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.54 and a 200 day moving average of $14.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.25. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $352.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Pan American Silver will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 947,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,014,000 after purchasing an additional 81,700 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 453,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after buying an additional 89,458 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,212,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,704,000 after buying an additional 97,600 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 123,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 5,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,762,000. 51.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

