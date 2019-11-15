ValuEngine Lowers Glassbridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Glassbridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS GLAE traded up $155.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $250.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.62. Glassbridge Enterprises has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $250.00.

Glassbridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($44.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter.

GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides enterprise data storage and asset management services worldwide. The company provides solid-state optimized unified hybrid storage systems, secure automated archive solutions, and high-density enterprise storage arrays for various applications, including virtual machine storage, cloud storage, database, surveillance, bulk storage, backup and recovery, and disaster recovery and archive.

