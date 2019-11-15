ValuEngine Downgrades SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) to Sell

SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd.

Shares of SVCBY stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $10.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR has a 12-month low of $7.35 and a 12-month high of $10.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.62.

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), a forest products company, develops, produces, and sells forest, wood, pulp, and paper products worldwide. The company offers wood products to the home improvement and building materials sectors, including machined softwood, carcassing, MDF, decking, and sheet materials for builders' merchants and DIY retailers; and various wood products, industrial components, standard wood products, and raw materials, as well as logistic, warehouse, and IT solutions for the wood industry.

