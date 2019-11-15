Valmark Advisers Inc. Purchases 405 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,342.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

IEF traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $111.18. 107,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,924,726. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.71 and a one year high of $114.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.46.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Recommended Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.