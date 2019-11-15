Valmark Advisers Inc. Makes New $231,000 Investment in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 334.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DUK stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.56. The stock had a trading volume of 111,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,832,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Duke Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $82.46 and a twelve month high of $97.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.73.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 80.08%.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Lloyd M. Yates sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total value of $1,816,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,737,194.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total transaction of $154,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,891 shares in the company, valued at $445,325.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,802 shares of company stock worth $2,443,654. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DUK. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Duke Energy to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.44.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

