Valmark Advisers Inc. Invests $268,000 in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,498,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,694,000 after purchasing an additional 814,714 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 858.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,115,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,045,000 after buying an additional 6,373,267 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,523,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,629,000 after buying an additional 160,322 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,022,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,869,000 after buying an additional 657,869 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2,711.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,663,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,754,000 after buying an additional 3,532,740 shares during the period.

IGSB stock remained flat at $$53.63 during midday trading on Friday. 392,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,358,093. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $51.32 and a 52 week high of $53.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.65 and a 200-day moving average of $53.36.

