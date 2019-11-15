Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $643,000 Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,934 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,103,772 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $18,307,330,000 after buying an additional 4,142,604 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1,011,623.0% during the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 65,691,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $91,731,000 after buying an additional 65,684,679 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 29.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,743,170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,874,059,000 after buying an additional 6,386,504 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,509,749 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,562,181,000 after buying an additional 300,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,158,044 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,373,429,000 after buying an additional 918,097 shares in the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $642,686.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,897,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $596,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,435,371. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 26th. Moffett Nathanson set a $150.00 price objective on Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $160.00 price objective on Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.52.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $2.35 on Friday, reaching $144.80. 9,590,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,199,694. The company has a market cap of $260.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.01 and a 200-day moving average of $136.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $100.35 and a one year high of $150.63.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.02 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

